THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,596.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3,596.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.