Theodore D. Taplin Sells 1,500 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,283 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.73. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

