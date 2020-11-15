Theodore D. Taplin Sells 1,500 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,283 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.73. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

