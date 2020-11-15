Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

TMO traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,866. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

