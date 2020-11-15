THORChain (RUNE) Trading 68.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005583 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $141.94 million and $32.19 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

