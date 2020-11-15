Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $19,835.11 and $118,276.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00391144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,452.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.