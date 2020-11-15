ThoreCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $271.24 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $271.24 million and $48,277.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $3,128.94 or 0.19480000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00969917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00221087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00097117 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00375421 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

