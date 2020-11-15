Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Titanium shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Titanium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Titanium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.