Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) versus Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Head to Head Comparison

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58% Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

99.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and Emmaus Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.67 -$286.82 million $2.02 7.67 Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 31.54 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Emmaus Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tivity Health and Emmaus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 6 4 0 2.40 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

