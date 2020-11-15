TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$141.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$150.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.49. TMX Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

About TMX Group Limited (X.TO)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

