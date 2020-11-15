TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$141.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$150.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of TSE:X opened at C$127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.49. TMX Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39.
About TMX Group Limited (X.TO)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
