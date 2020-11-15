Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.38. 911,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,905. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $184.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

