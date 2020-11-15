Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,785 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 9,435,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

