Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. 1,084,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,764. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

