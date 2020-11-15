Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. 1,084,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,764. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit