Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of ICON Public worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 9.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 534,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,138. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

