Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 14,927 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. 1,375,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,926. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

