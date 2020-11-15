Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 9,974 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Amdocs worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 405,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 679,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,494. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

