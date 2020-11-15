Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $75.46. 997,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,376. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

