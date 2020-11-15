Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pjsc Lukoil worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUKOY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 771.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,752 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. 130,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUKOY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pjsc Lukoil in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Pjsc Lukoil Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

