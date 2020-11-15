Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,590 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,253,534. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

