Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 648,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,752. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

