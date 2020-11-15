Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 1,714,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,411. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

