Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,717 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $1,263,572. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. B. Riley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

