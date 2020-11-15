Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 999,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,146. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

