Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,493. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.61.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

