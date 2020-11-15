Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of AerCap worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 420.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $51,054,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 394.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 590,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

