Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

