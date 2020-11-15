Todd Asset Management LLC Has $28 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.44. 2,291,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

