Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AON by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 32,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AON by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $204.44. 1,519,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,609. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

