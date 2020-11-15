Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $59,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. 1,090,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.