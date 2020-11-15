Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.62 and a 200 day moving average of $335.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $411.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.64.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

