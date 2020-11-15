Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 146,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC Limited has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.