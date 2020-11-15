Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.52. 453,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,815. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.