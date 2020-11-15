Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,064 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,871,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

