Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,496 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 2.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aptiv worth $74,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

