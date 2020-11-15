Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,086 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

