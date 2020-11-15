Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,199 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.