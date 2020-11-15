Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 16,509 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 630,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,287,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 61.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.84. 33,919,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,465,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

