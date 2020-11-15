Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

