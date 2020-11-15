Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vipshop worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vipshop by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 532,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 416,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 15,931,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

