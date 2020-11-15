Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Total makes up about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $41,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

