Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Oshkosh worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $8,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 547,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

