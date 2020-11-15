Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 75,899 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,899 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Yandex worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of YNDX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,904. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

