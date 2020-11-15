Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $14.67 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 703,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 4,085,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

