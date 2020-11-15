Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $19.34 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 574.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. 2,337,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,569. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

