Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,424 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Aaron’s worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Stephens raised their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

