Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Qorvo worth $52,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 657,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $154.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

