TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. TowneBank also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

