Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of TT stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

