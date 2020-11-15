Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Releases Earnings Results

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. Transphorm has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGAN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

