Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $230,224.76 and $26.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

