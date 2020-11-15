Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $13,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,771 shares of company stock worth $512,710 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

